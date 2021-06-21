2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio residents call on state’s top attorneys to launch criminal investigation into radioactive pollution in waterways

By Tiarra Braddock
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Paul Sherlock and Tish O’Dell both live in Northeast Ohio.

They insist radioactive pollution is being dumped into the local waterways due to the state’s use of brine.

Brine is used as a deicer and dust suppressant for roads.

“As we all know, when you put things on the roads, there are drains, and the drains go right to tributaries, rivers which flow into Lake Erie, which is our drinking water source,” said Tish O’Dell, board member, Ohio Community Rights Network.

On Monday, O’Dell, Sherlock, and other Ohio residents delivered research about the dangers of radioactive brine to the state attorney general and nine county prosecuting attorneys including, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

The concerned residents say they want criminal investigations launched into brine processing companies and even into state lawmakers.

“We already have a law in the books that the state passed after 9/11 about putting radioactive elements into drinking water, so they’re violating their own law by allowing this radioactive substance to get into our water supply,” said O’Dell.

The Ohio Community Rights Network has researched the dangers of brine and drinking water for years.

O’Dell says they want action to be taken before Ohio cities end up like Flint, Michigan.

We did reach out to Michael O’Malley’s office for a statement.

We were told they wanted to do more research on these concerns before making any comment.

