CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot on the city’s east side late Sunday night, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

The man was shot around 11 p.m. near East 28th Street and Central Avenue.

EMS crews took that person to the hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 19 News for more information.

