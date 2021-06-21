Storm damage shuts down roads & cuts off access to some businesses Monday

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The heavy rain and strong winds packed a mean punch to parts of Northeast Ohio, with storm damage shutting down roads and cutting off access to some businesses Monday.

Workers at Petitti Garden Centers in Oakwood Village spent the day picking up plants and shrubs knocked over by the high winds.

Employees, though, had extra time to clean up. The store was forced to close Monday after two utility poles fell onto Broadway Avenue in front of the store.

“We’ve always had the plants and other things knocked around, but seeing the damage out front, that was unbelievable,” David Farr, the nursery manager for Petitti’s in Oakwood, told 19 News.

A stretch of Broadway Avenue was shut down for much of the day, while crews installed new utility poles in front of the store.

UPDATE: stretch of Broadway Avenue in Oakwood Village by Petitti Garden Center is back OPEN



The road was closed for much of the day while crews installed two new utility poles after the storm, this morning, knocked down the previous ones. #ohiowx #stormcoverage pic.twitter.com/3Dsq0z6BrA — Kristin Mazur (@KMazurNews) June 21, 2021

Drivers passing by Monday night can still see remnants of the old poles sitting on the side of the road.

Farr said the garden center had to use their generator for power, with cleanup happening outside and workers manning the phone lines inside.

Even though the store had to shutdown for the day and miss out on potential business, the storm did benefit the garden center in one way.

“The plants got watered,” Farr said. “The plants are going to love this kind of weather.”

Petitti’s in Oakwood will reopen for business Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.