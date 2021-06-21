2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenager taken into custody after incident at Akron cemetery charged with murder in unrelated incident

(Source: WOIO)
By Brian Koster and Steph Krane
Updated: 1 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy who was taken into custody after shots were fired at an Akron cemetery on June 18 has been arrested and charged for a murder that happened in April, Akron Police said.

On Thursday, police responded to Mount Peace Cemetery on Aqueduct Street after multiple reports of rapid-fire gunshots at a large gathering there.

Police said they were told multiple cars sped out of the cemetery after the shots rang out.

Officers searched the area and found a 22-year old man shot; he was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where he died.

The second victim, a 21-year-old man shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital in a private auto. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Police arrested 16-year-old Tayveion Murphy, a suspect in the incident, following a brief vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, Murphy, a passenger in the vehicle, bailed from the car and was caught after a short foot chase. Police found a handgun.

Monday, Akron Police said they discovered Murphy was a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Davieon Frazier on April 6.

Frazier was killed in the 900 block of Neptune Avenue. another 17-year-old was also injured in that incident.

This weekend, Murphy was charged with murder in connection with Frazier’s death.

Police are still investigating Murphy’s role in the incident at Mount Peace Cemetery.

Investigators are working to identify additional suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

