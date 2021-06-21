2 Strong 4 Bullies
Travel bouncing back from Cleveland Hopkins Airport following slow 2020

Travel agents weigh in on vacation rush
By Aria Janel
Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was filled with travelers Monday morning, excited to finally go on that long-awaited vacation.

“I’m excited. I’ve been waiting for this all week,” said Tommy, of Eastlake.

Travel agencies, like Canary Travel, have been working hard to get as many of their clients on planes, as they rebook vacations canceled due to the pandemic.

“Our phones have been off the hook. Everybody is ready to travel and get out there on vacations. We are booking up,” said co-Owner of Canary Travel, Angie McClure.

Mexico and the Caribbean Islands are prime destinations for those wanting to get out of the country.

“They want to see glaciers. They want to see animals. We’ve had so many safari calls,” said McClure. “People are really reaching into their pockets and taking the trips that they haven’t in the past.”

But with health protocols constantly changing, travel agencies are getting calls from Clevelanders who are stuck in other countries after not passing their COVID-19 tests in order to come home.

“We just actually had that happen,” said McClure. “And we can’t help you, unfortunately we don’t have access to your reservations.”

McClure says health protocols change daily and having a good travel agent will ensure that you stay updated and give you access to extend your trip incase you have to quarantine.

But many travelers aren’t willing to take the risk of getting stuck.

“People who are hesitant to go out of the country are flocking to Florida,” said McClure. “We saw that at spring break and it was kind of a mess.”

So here’s a big piece of advice, whether you’re planning to stay in the U.S. or travel the world: Experts suggest you book your trip soon to beat the vacation rush.

Canary Travel says they’re already booking vacations for 2023.

