Two men arrested after 22-year-old stabbed at Wadsworth bar

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men from North Carolina were arrested after a 22-year-old man was stabbed outside of KC’s Sports Pub early Sunday morning, Wadsworth Police said.

Officers went to the bar around 2:25 a.m. after receiving a report of a physical fight involving multiple people. When police arrived, they found the victim with two stab wounds located on his side and rear torso.

After talking to witnesses, police were able to identify two men who fled the scene immediately after the fight. Police found and arrested both men.

47-year-old Tony M. Blue of Raeford, North Carolina was taken to the Medina County Jail on one count of felonious assault.

Another 47-year-old, Perry L. Wiggins of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was also taken to the Medina County Jail on one charge of tampering with evidence.

Wadsworth Police said the 22-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in Akron where he underwent surgery.

In a Facebook post, K.C.’s Sports Pub said the victim will recover.

There was a stabbing incident outside the bar in the street last night. The victim, thank God, pulled through surgery... Posted by K.C.'s Sports Pub on Sunday, June 20, 2021

