25-year-old woman shot, killed in drive-by on Cleveland’s East Side
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times while standing outside a home on the city’s East side Monday evening.
Cleveland police said Keylaisha Shepherd was in front of a house in the 4300 block of East 116th Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fired and then fled the scene.
When officers arrived, Shepherd was laying in the front yard.
Officers rendered first aid, until EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
