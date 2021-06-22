25-year-old woman shot, killed in drive-by on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times while standing outside a home on the city’s East side Monday evening.

Cleveland police said Keylaisha Shepherd was in front of a house in the 4300 block of East 116th Street around 7:30 p.m. when someone opened fired and then fled the scene.

The 25-year-old Cleveland woman was murdered on June 21, 2021. ((Source: Facebook))

When officers arrived, Shepherd was laying in the front yard.

Officers rendered first aid, until EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

