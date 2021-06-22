2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

250 gators removed from Disney since boy died in 2016 attack

By Associated Press
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials have removed 250 alligators from Disney properties in the five years since a 2-year-old boy was killed by one of the reptiles at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

The company has worked with trappers contracted through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the alligators.

Agency spokeswoman Tammy Sapp says most of the nuisance gators are euthanized and sold for their hide and meat.

Some are also transferred to alligator farms, animal exhibits and zoos.

Disney also installed a wall and put up reptile warning signs along waterways throughout its resorts after Lane Thomas Graves was killed in June 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Canton police find 27-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 349 new COVID-19 cases, additional 47 deaths added to state’s total
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation temporary, will ‘abate’
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows