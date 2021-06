BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon in Broadview Heights, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Royalwood Road around 4:30 p.m. The victim, identified as Jolene Decker-Keres, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Broadview Heights police said no arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.