Akron man accused of shooting at kids playing basketball released on bond

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old accused of shooting at two young boys playing basketball was released on a $100,000 bond Monday, according to court documents.

Tyler Duncan was charged with felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability in connection with the incident.

Duncan pleaded not guilty to the charges back in December.

Akron police said on Oct. 11, Duncan shot at Markeise Smith, 15, and Alex Young, 11, in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.

Neither were injured.

Police said Duncan was speeding down the street and Smith yelled at him to slow down.

Duncan then allegedly stopped his car and fired three shots at the boys.

In December, Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.

