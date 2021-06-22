2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron man accused of shooting at kids playing basketball released on bond

Arrested for shooting at two teens playing basketball.
Arrested for shooting at two teens playing basketball.((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel and Steph Krane
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old accused of shooting at two young boys playing basketball was released on a $100,000 bond Monday, according to court documents.

Tyler Duncan was charged with felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability in connection with the incident.

Duncan pleaded not guilty to the charges back in December.

Akron police said on Oct. 11, Duncan shot at Markeise Smith, 15, and Alex Young, 11, in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.

Neither were injured.

Police said Duncan was speeding down the street and Smith yelled at him to slow down.

Duncan then allegedly stopped his car and fired three shots at the boys.

Speeding driver shoots at 2 Akron teenagers, police say (video)

In December, Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Dezi Walker was wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 10 in Cleveland.
Man wanted for October murder in Cleveland arrested in West Virginia
Driver has board crash through windshield while driving in Portage County
Board smashes through car’s windshield on I-80 in Portage County
Cleveland woman claims she was targeted in racially motivated attack in Steelyard Commons
Cleveland woman claims she was targeted in racially motivated attack in Steelyard Commons
Caution tape
Old Brooklyn residents assess damage after afternoon storm