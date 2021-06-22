Canton police find 27-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police detectives and agents with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man.

Canton police said Devon Meredith was found dead inside a home in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW around 1 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the home after a person called 911 and told dispatchers there was an assault victim inside.

Meredith was pronounced dead at the scene and police said he had been shot.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800.

