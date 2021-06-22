2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 23 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

