Cleveland-area businesses face furniture supply shortage during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a problem we started seeing during the pandemic: A shortage in supplies.

This time, it’s furniture that people are itching to get their hands on.

Renovating your home can be stressful, and a local business called Him & His is making the experience a lot easier creating a space for everyone.

“We’ve done it for family members and for friends,” said Adam Pastors. “Now, being able to offer it to other people and our clients has been really special.”

Adam and his partner Rob are up against the clock when it comes to renovating a house in Bay Village, and standing in their way is furniture.

Delivery dates are nearly three months behind schedule.

“You could go to a Value City Furniture, you could go to Ashley Furniture, or you could do something completely custom. They’re all going to be about 20 weeks out at this point,” said Rob Oriti.

But why the shortage?

“A lot of it is out of our control, whether it’s limited drivers to deliver the pieces, shortages in foam, the actual material that makes a couch,” said Pastors. “It’s out of our control, but we try our best to steer our clients in a direction that will make that timeline smaller.”

Their advice is that you pick fabric that is currently in stock. And if you do go fully custom, make sure your measurements are correct so that when your items arrives, you won’t have to send it back.

Some local furniture stores are helping you pass the time by giving you some furniture to use until your order arrives; think of it like renting a car while yours is getting fixed.

“Part of the design is halted a little bit waiting for pieces to come in,” said Pastors.

So they’ve gotten creative making extensive mood boards and digital room designs to make sure this shortage doesn’t get in the way of them doing what they love.

“Coming in and designing a space, refreshing a space, renovating a space, whatever it is at any level, that’s our most favorite thing to do,” said Pastors.

When this furniture shortage will be over is hard to pinpoint, but stores are asking that you be patient with them as they work through this pandemic side effect.

