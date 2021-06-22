2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman claims she was targeted in racially motivated attack in Steelyard Commons

By Shannon Smith
Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who was attacked in front of her children said it was racially motivated.

It happened at the Walmart at Steelyard Commons a little after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Carey Vallier said she was walking to her car in the parking lot with her 14-year-old and 2-year-old when she yelled at a woman to slow down.

As she continued walking, she said she noticed a man staring at her.

“He was standing by his vehicle and he was just staring at me for a long time. I’m like is there a problem, can I help you and he just started going crazy like ‘I’m not that <expletive>, ‘I will do it, I’ll beat your a**,’” said Carey Vallier.

Vallier said the man continued yelling vulgar things and even approached her while spitting at her.

“He went like this and shoved me, my glasses went like this, I was like, ‘oh my god,’” said Vallier.

Vallier added, “he said I’ve been wanting to beat a white person’s a**, and I’m like oh and I’m the right one?”

She says she pulled out her phone to call police, and she says the man yelled, ‘you’re a white cop calling b***h.’

“I’m not racist, my kids are half-black,” said Vallier.

The man eventually got in his car and drove off. Vallier told 19 News she snapped a picture of his car and license plate and went to police.

“I just hope he learns his lesson from this. I was just going to let it go but I’m like you know I should just go ahead and go through it because if he does this to somebody else then he might hurt them next time,” said Vallier.

The suspect has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

