Commission approves design for memorial to honor 11 victims of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Planning Commission gave unanimous approval last week to plans for a memorial garden that would be installed on the former property of convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Slated to be located near Imperial Avenue and East 123rd Street, the Garden of 11 Angels memorial garden will honor the women who were killed by Sowell, who then hid the bodies in and around his home in the Mt. Pleasant and Buckeye-Shaker neighborhoods.

“For the families and the community affected by the traumatic events that transpired on Imperial Ave, the successful completion of the Garden of Eleven Angels will bring closure that they have been seeking for over a decade now.”

The memorial garden would occupy Sowell’s former property, which was cleared in 2011, as well as seven adjoining properties, according to plans submitted to the Cleveland City Planning Commission. It will feature a seating wall, pathway, and a memorial with an excerpt of the Maya Angelou poem ‘Still I Rise” inscribed on it.

Sowell died at the age of 61 in February while imprisoned on 81 convictions for crimes that include murder and kidnapping between June 2007 and September 2009.

