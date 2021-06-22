Board smashes through car’s windshield on I-80 in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver on I-80 in Portage County found out the hard way cost isn’t the only thing that’s falling about lumber these days.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shared a picture of a car with a board smashed through its windshield.

The accident happened Thursday and according to OSHP, the at-fault driver was unaware they would be arriving at their destination without their entire load.

Luckily, no one was injured during the close call.

Load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road. Fortunately, no one in this vehicle was injured when a board came through the windshield! This incident occurred June 17 on I-80 in Portage County. The at-fault driver was unaware he had lost part of his load. pic.twitter.com/a8FdIiXfOU — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.