Board smashes through car’s windshield on I-80 in Portage County
Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver on I-80 in Portage County found out the hard way cost isn’t the only thing that’s falling about lumber these days.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shared a picture of a car with a board smashed through its windshield.
The accident happened Thursday and according to OSHP, the at-fault driver was unaware they would be arriving at their destination without their entire load.
Luckily, no one was injured during the close call.
