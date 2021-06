LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are asking the community to help find missing endangered 14-year-old Myanna Lawrence.

Lawrence is about 5′6″ tall, 220 pounds, and has braided hair with half of it dyed gold.

Call Det. Gray at 440-654-3397 if you see her or know where she may be.

Myanna Lawrence (Lorain County CSI)

