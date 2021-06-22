Fairview Park woman loses more than $6K on Amazon scam

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A Fairview Park woman lost a total of $6,900.00 after falling victim to an Amazon scam over the phone.

Fairview Park police it started when the woman received a phone cal from someone who claimed to work from Amazon and told her there was a fraudulent charge of $499.99 on her Visa.

The woman was told to download an app called Anydesk and enter the amount of $500.

After the Fairview Park woman entered the $500, she was told the fraudulent charge increased to $5000.00.

She then had to purchase $4,500.00 in iTunes gift cards to make up the difference and give the caller the card numbers on the back.

Police said an additional $2,400.00 was also taken from her bank accounts.

The investigation is ongoing.

