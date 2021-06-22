Fugitive task force seeks 23-year-old for alleged shooting death of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weeks’ fugitive of the week allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Cleveland’s East Side in May, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Malik Shabazz, 23, is wanted in connection with the May 13 shooting death of Christina Robinson in the living room of her house on East 74st Street, according to a media release.

Authorities allege Shabazz and Robinson had a verbal altercation before shots were fired.

Shabazz is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, the release said. His last known address was near the 1800 block of East 12th Street in Cleveland.

Shabazz should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

The task force asks anyone with information to call them at 1-866-4WANTED or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Reward money is available, according to the release.

