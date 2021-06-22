2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found dead inside downtown Cleveland luxury apartment

(Source: Cleveland Police Museum)
By Julia Bingel
Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to The Standard Building for a 35-year-man found deceased inside his apartment Sunday afternoon.

The Standard is located in downtown Cleveland at 99 W. St. Clair Avenue.

According to officers, Darren Harley’s girlfriend went to the apartment with building management around noon after not hearing from him since Friday, June 18.

The 35-year-old Cleveland man was found dead inside his apartment on June 20th, 2021.
The 35-year-old Cleveland man was found dead inside his apartment on June 20th, 2021.((Source: Facebook))

Police said Harley possible suffered from head injuries, but the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.

Officers said no signs of forced entry were observed.

