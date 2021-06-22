2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a cooler-than-average Tuesday, expect warmer weather by Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s tomorrow.

In the short term, Wednesday morning will be chilly.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight into tomorrow morning.

We’ll continue to warm as the week goes on.

Expect highs in the mid 80s by Thursday.

Opportunities for scattered storms will become more plentiful through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler air returns through Wednesday

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler air returns through Wednesday
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/21/2021
The heavy rain and strong winds packed a mean punch to parts of Northeast Ohio, with storm...
Storm damage shuts down roads & cuts off access to some businesses Monday
Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Wednesday morning
Northeast Ohio weather: A taste of Fall through Wednesday morning