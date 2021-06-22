Ohio police share photos showing swarms of mayflies covering the ground

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayfly invasion is continuing along Lake Erie’s shoreline!

Marblehead police shared a photo on social media showing what appears to be thousands of mayflies cling to the ground.

“Lottsa bugs (Mayflies) decided to join us this brisk morning!!,” the police department posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Lottsa bugs (Mayflies) decided to join us this brisk morning!! Posted by Marblehead Police on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

As annoying as they are, mayflies are completely harmless. They come from the depths of Lake Erie, signaling a healthy and clean lake.

Mayflies do not stick around for long. After emerging from Lake Erie, the mayfly’s winged-stage typically lasts up to two days before the pests die.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.