Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize $30K in drugs, including ‘gray death’ during traffic stop (video)

Ohio (WOIO) - It is a potent mix of opioids so dangerous, it’s called “gray death.” Some of it is now off our highways thanks to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

A few weeks ago, a trooper stopped a car, with two women from Michigan inside, for speeding on U.S. 23 just outside Columbus in Pickaway County around 3 a.m.

The trooper radioed back, saying something didn’t add up. Ohio State Highway Patrol said he observed “criminal indicators.”

Sheriff’s deputies showed up for backup with a K-9. The dashcam video seen here shows the K-9 signaling that there was something in the car.

When troopers and deputies searched the vehicle, they found $30,000-worth of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl tablets and “gray death” powder.

“Gray death” is a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

"Gray death" is a dangerous mix of several dangerous drugs. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

“Gray death” is man-made, and law enforcement warns that you’re taking your life in your hands if you consume it.

“You’re at the mercy of a chemist that’s putting this stuff together,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Santiago said users don’t know exactly what’s in it, and even a small dose can kill you.

“These criminals are trying to make things more potent or make them harder to discover,” he said of recent trends. “We’re catching onto those trends and doing the best we can to keep them out of our community.”

The women now face drug charges.

