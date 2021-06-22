2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s unemployment rate is up slightly in May, beats rate nationally

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s unemployment rate ticked up three-tenths of a percent in May, according to new figures released Monday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The unemployment rate was 5% in May, up from 4.7% in April, according to ODJFS. Employers across the state trimmed 14,800 jobs in May down from a revised 5,304,000 in April to 5,289,200 in May 2021.

The number of workers who were unemployed in the Buckeye State increased by 5,000 in May from 273,000 in April, according to Household Survey Data.

Since May 2020, unemployment has decreased by 589,000, according to ODJFS figures. The unemployment rate in May of last year was 14.9%.

The national unemployment rate was 5.8% in May down from 6.1% in April. In May 2020, 13.3% of American workers were unemployed.

