Old Brooklyn residents assess damage after afternoon storm

Caution tape
Caution tape(Will Thomas)
By Steven Hernandez
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in Old Brooklyn are recovering after powerful rain and winds knocked out power to several homes in the neighborhood.

“I looked out the door and you couldn’t see anything but the rain,” Rhonda Hatrix, a resident, said.

The storm passed straight through the corner of W 49th St. and Ardmore Ave., and residents like Hatrix found debris everywhere.

“I heard somebody say there was a fire, so I ran out and saw that the line was down and I called 911,” the 2-year neighborhood resident said.

Around the corner, Luis Martinez and Maria Chiron were in their house that was barely not struck by a massive tree trunk.

“Thank God this tree didn’t land on the front porch where we were,” Martinez said.

None of the residents said anyone was hurt during the flash storm, but many of them were left without electricity. 19 News reached out to Cleveland Public Power, and a spokesperson said to refer to its social media accounts for updates. In their latest Facebook post from this afternoon, it says crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

“It’s a fluke, it’s just weather, bad storm, a little tornado, strong winds,” Martinez added.

Hatrix will have to find another place to stay, but also provided advice for anyone who finds themselves at home during a storm.

“Don’t stand and look out the window, just go to the basement, there will be plenty to see when it’s all said and done,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

