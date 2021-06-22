2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summit County woman experiencing heat-related illnesses dies while hiking the Grand Canyon

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz.(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hiker from Northeast Ohio died after suffering from apparent heat-related illnesses in Grand Canyon National Park.

Michelle Meder was on a multi-day backpacking trip on a stretch of a park trail in Arizona, according to officials.

The 53-year-old Hudson woman became disoriented and eventually fell unconscious on the trail on June 19. Park rangers responded and determined that she died from what was believed to be heat-related symptoms a day later on June 20.

The temperatures measured in the area on the day of Meder’s death were approximately 115 degrees.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate Meder’s death.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Jack Casino in Cleveland could be without a sports book, even if sports betting is legalized in...
Proposed sports betting bill could leave Ohio casinos without sports books
38-year-old woman killed in Broadview Heights
38-year-old woman killed in Broadview Heights
Arrested for shooting at two teens playing basketball.
Akron man accused of shooting at kids playing basketball released on bond
Dezi Walker was wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 10 in Cleveland.
Man wanted for October murder in Cleveland arrested in West Virginia