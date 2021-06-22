2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tribe lose another pitcher; Aaron Civale to injured list?

By Chris Dellecese
Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The news keeps getting worse for the Indians pitching staff.

Already without starters Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac, Cleveland may now need to place pitcher Aaron Civale on the 10-day injured list with an injury to his right middle finger.

“He’s pretty sore,” said manager Terry Francona Tuesday afternoon on a media zoom call. “We’re prepared that he’s gonna miss some time.”

Civale hurt himself last night in the 5th inning of his start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field and had to leave the game, an eventual 4-0 Indians win.

Civale is 10-2 this season with a 3.32 ERA.

Francona said Civale will fly to Dayton tonight and be evaluated Wednesday morning. The manager said he will wait until then to announce any kind of roster move.

Cleveland ranks 14th in team ERA at 4.11 and is second in the American League Central at 40-30, 2 games behind the first-place White Sox.

