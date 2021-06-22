Witnesses help Cleveland pedestrian pinned against building by driver who lost control of her car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Witnesses jumped in to help a pedestrian pinned between a building and a car police said had lost control.

Police say the driver of the car hopped the curb and hit the victim who was walking down the sidewalk.

19 Investigates obtained body camera footage of the scene.

“I was yelling just call 911,” one witness said.

Cleveland Police arrived on Pearl Road as EMS crews were putting the victim in their ambulance on June 9.

One witness told officers, “It happened so quick that she was in this lane right here and all the sudden she just jumped the curb.”

The driver of the car is crying hysterically in the body camera footage.

Her family said she doesn’t speak English but told officers she said her hand slipped off the wheel and caused this.

“We ran over here. The lady was frantic. The driver was frantic - we couldn’t control her,” the witness said.

That’s when the good Samaritans took over.

“I was like pull the car back! And she couldn’t, so I got in the car and pulled it back,” the witness said.

That’s what freed the victim, who thankfully only ended up with a broken leg, according to the police report.

The driver is charged with reckless driving in the case.

As you can see in the body camera footage, she did stay on scene the whole time.

The police report said surveillance video of the crash exists, however, our public records request for that footage was denied as it is part of the investigation.

