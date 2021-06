CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A 25-year-old woman was shot near Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4300 block of East 116th around 7:30 pm.

The woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland Police is currently investigating the shooting.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details when they become available.

