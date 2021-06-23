1 suspect turns himself in to Canton police for murder 27-year-old man, 2nd suspect still on the loose

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two suspects wanted for the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Massillon man turned himself in to Canton police Wednesday morning.

Canton police said Robert Torrence II, 29, is charged with murder for the death of Devon Meredith.

Meredith was found inside a home in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW around 1 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the home after a person called 911 and told dispatchers there was an assault victim inside.

Meredith was pronounced dead at the scene and police said he had been shot in the head.

A second suspect, Thomas R. Humphrey, 48, remains at large.

Humphrey is charged with complicity to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-489-3144 or 330-649-5800.

