10 bulldogs worth $60K stolen in Ohio, recovered in Michigan

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say 10 French bulldogs stolen from a breeder in Ohio and worth an estimated total of $60,000 have been recovered in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan says the dogs taken from Holmes County, Ohio, were found Monday in Tallmadge Township outside Grand Rapids.

The victim in the Ohio theft had searched online and located what were believed to be the dogs posted for sale. A 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both from Tallmadge Township, could be charged.

The American Kennel Club ranked French bulldogs as the second most popular purebred dog in 2020 in the United States behind Labrador retrievers.

