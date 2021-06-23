2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

10 bulldogs worth $60K stolen in Ohio, recovered in Michigan

The breeder who owns the stolen dogs found them posted for sale online
Second female French bulldog that was stolen. (Source: Petland Montgomery/Facebook)
Second female French bulldog that was stolen. (Source: Petland Montgomery/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say 10 French bulldogs stolen from a breeder in Ohio and worth an estimated total of $60,000 have been recovered in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan says the dogs taken from Holmes County, Ohio, were found Monday in Tallmadge Township outside Grand Rapids.

The victim in the Ohio theft had searched online and located what were believed to be the dogs posted for sale. A 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both from Tallmadge Township, could be charged.

The American Kennel Club ranked French bulldogs as the second most popular purebred dog in 2020 in the United States behind Labrador retrievers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 323 new COVID-19 cases
19 Health Alert
Dangerous and deadly weed begins blooming across parts of Ohio
A southwestern Ohio school district’s controversial policy allowing teachers and other staff...
Armed staff policy at Butler County school district illegal, Ohio Supreme Court says
1 suspect turns himself in to Canton police for murder 27-year-old man, 2nd suspect still on the loose
19 Health Alert
Dangerous and deadly weed begins blooming across parts of Ohio