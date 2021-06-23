2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men dead, child in critical condition from possible carbon monoxide poisoning on boat off Cleveland coast

By Rachel Vadaj
Jun. 23, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults are dead and a child is in critical condition after Coast Guard found them on a boat about two miles away from the Cleveland shore early Wednesday evening, according to Cleveland Fire.

Lt. Mike Norman said the 80-year-old man and the 45-year-old man were pronounced dead on arrival while Cleveland EMS performed CPR and took the 10-year-old child to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials suspect carbon monoxide poisoning at this point in the investigation, Norman confirmed.

The boat was towed to the Coast Guard station after another boater saw the boat circling around on the lake with the engines running.

Return to 19 News for updates.

