2 teens face charges after dispute with gun in front of Perry High School in Stark County

PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 17-year-old teens face charges after getting into a dispute with a gun in front of Perry High School in Stark County on Tuesday morning, according to Perry Township Police.

Chief Michael T. Pomesky said the department got a complaint about a group of juveniles involved in a dispute in front of the high school at 11:57 a.m.

It was reported that one of them had a handgun during the dispute and threatened another individual involved, Pomesky said.

Pomesky said officers and detectives quickly responded and the juveniles involved were apprehended as they walked toward the police department.

A handgun and ammunition were seized in the course of the investigation, according to Pomesky.

According to Pomesky, a 17-year-old boy was booked into the Stark Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center for the following charges:

Having weapons under disability

Illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone

Aggravated menacing

A 17-year-old girl was charged with obstructing official business, Pomesky added.

Pomesky said additional charges may be filed in this ongoing investigation.

