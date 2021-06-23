28-year-old shot multiple times in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning, Cleveland EMS said.
The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at East 40th Street and Case Court, outside of an apartment building.
Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority and Cleveland Police are investigating.
