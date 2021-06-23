2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

28-year-old shot multiple times in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

28-year-old shot multiple times in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
28-year-old shot multiple times in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood((Dan Stamness/WOIO))
By Steph Krane
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning, Cleveland EMS said.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. at East 40th Street and Case Court, outside of an apartment building.

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority and Cleveland Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Timothy L. Williams was arrested for robbery, attempted rape at a Barberton flower shop
Man arrested for robbery, attempted rape at Barberton flower shop
Teenager rushed to hospital after crash in Cleveland
Teenager rushed to hospital after crash in Cleveland
The Cleveland Police Department getting new headquarters.
Cleveland police seek input for new headquarters
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
Airline worker shortage causing headaches for some passengers