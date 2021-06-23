2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Gunman robs postal employee on Cleveland’s East Side
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
LIVE: Biden speaks at funeral for former Sen. John Warner
A buried treasure, nearly 100 years old, is found in the Great Lakes.
Diver finds 95-year-old message in a bottle
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it