Bridgestone donates $100,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio and invites member to golf tournament

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bridgestone announced a $100,000 donation to the region’s Boys and Girls Club Wednesday ahead of the Bridgestone Senior Players pro-am tournament.

Bridgestone staff at the event said the donation was “about just helping the community, it’s a way for us to give back.”

The group also invited 2020 Boys and Girls Club Ohio Youth of the Year Abrianna Johnson to participate in the tournament. “I’m amazed!” she said while at the Firestone Golf Club.

Bridgestone aims to dedicate the donation funds for internet tools and digital learning. Shaquira Johnson with the Boys and Girls Club says digital access is a strong limiter in Northeast Ohio.

“We serve one of the worst-connected regions in terms of internet access,” she said.

Abrianna experienced these struggles first-hand at the height of the pandemic, as she did not have steady internet access at home.

“In today’s age, internet is everything,” she explained, “it definitely doesn’t help when have Zoom and stuff and my phone dies.”

Her local Boys and Girls Club became a place for the high school graduate to access the high-speed internet necessary for her to finish school.

“If I didn’t go to the boys and girls club I probably wouldn’t have went to school,” she explained.

As Abrianna prepared for her afternoon of golf, she advised any young student facing their own challenges to never give up: “It’s very important to me to be persistent and to work your hardest.”

