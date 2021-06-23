2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bridgestone donates $100,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio and invites member to golf tournament

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bridgestone announced a $100,000 donation to the region’s Boys and Girls Club Wednesday ahead of the Bridgestone Senior Players pro-am tournament.

Bridgestone staff at the event said the donation was “about just helping the community, it’s a way for us to give back.”

The group also invited 2020 Boys and Girls Club Ohio Youth of the Year Abrianna Johnson to participate in the tournament. “I’m amazed!” she said while at the Firestone Golf Club.

Bridgestone aims to dedicate the donation funds for internet tools and digital learning. Shaquira Johnson with the Boys and Girls Club says digital access is a strong limiter in Northeast Ohio.

“We serve one of the worst-connected regions in terms of internet access,” she said.

Abrianna experienced these struggles first-hand at the height of the pandemic, as she did not have steady internet access at home.

“In today’s age, internet is everything,” she explained, “it definitely doesn’t help when have Zoom and stuff and my phone dies.”

Her local Boys and Girls Club became a place for the high school graduate to access the high-speed internet necessary for her to finish school.

“If I didn’t go to the boys and girls club I probably wouldn’t have went to school,” she explained.

As Abrianna prepared for her afternoon of golf, she advised any young student facing their own challenges to never give up: “It’s very important to me to be persistent and to work your hardest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Debbie Bosworth (Source: WOIO)
Guilty plea expected from form Chagrin Falls clerk accused of embezzling more than $238,000
Bright yellow fliers warn people in Cleveland that on-street parking enforcement resumes soon.
City of Cleveland to resume on-street parking enforcement July 6
Boys and Girls Club
Teens help rehabilitate homes with summer project in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodland neighborhood
The Cleveland Police Department getting new headquarters.
Cleveland police seek input for new headquarters