Cavs to pick 3rd in NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers did not win the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they still had a good night. In a draft considered to have 4-5 premium picks, the Wine and Gold will have their choice of a few of them.

Detroit won the first pick, most expect them to take Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham. Cunningham has been considered the best player available for months.

After Cunningham, the best players are considered USC center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, guard Jalen Green of the G-League and power forward Johathan Kuminga, also of the G-League by way of Congo.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 29th.

