2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavs to pick 3rd in NBA Draft

Team had 34% chance of landing in top-3
The 2021NBA Draft Lottery was Tuesday night. Detroit, Houston and Cleveland won the top three...
The 2021NBA Draft Lottery was Tuesday night. Detroit, Houston and Cleveland won the top three selections.(.)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers did not win the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they still had a good night. In a draft considered to have 4-5 premium picks, the Wine and Gold will have their choice of a few of them.

Detroit won the first pick, most expect them to take Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham. Cunningham has been considered the best player available for months.

After Cunningham, the best players are considered USC center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, guard Jalen Green of the G-League and power forward Johathan Kuminga, also of the G-League by way of Congo.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 29th.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team's...
Tribe lose another pitcher; Aaron Civale to injured list?
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in...
5 years ago this week Cleveland celebrated our first NBA championship
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland...
Crazy comeback falls short for Tribe, 11-10
Vinny Mercurio
Vinny’s story