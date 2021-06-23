2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland to resume on-street parking enforcement July 6

Bright yellow fliers warn people in Cleveland that on-street parking enforcement resumes soon.
Bright yellow fliers warn people in Cleveland that on-street parking enforcement resumes soon.
By Steph Krane
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - If you’ve been enjoying parking without paying a meter in Cleveland, watch out; your time is almost up.

The City of Cleveland will resume on-street parking enforcement on Tuesday, July 6.

They’re already issuing warnings to people who are parking in the zones that will be affected.

Parking enforcement had been suspended since the start of the pandemic.

