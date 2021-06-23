Cleveland fire department fights fire at Westside Metals (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a blaze at Westside Metals at 6400 Stock Avenue in Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, there were several cars burning in the scrap yard.

Westside Metals processes and recycles scrap metal.

There are no injuries.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

There is no other information available at this time.

