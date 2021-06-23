Cleveland police seek input for new headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police department is unveiling the designs for its new headquarters, which will be located in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

The department, along with Ward 5 Councilwoman Delores Gray, held a public meeting Tuesday to receive feedback on the building’s design as well as the use of space in the front of the future facility.

The more than $1 million facilities will be primarily for police; however, Chief Calvin Williams says they want input from the community on how residents can utilize a community room designated for open use.

The front lawn of the new headquarters is estimated to be the size of two football fields, according to Chief Williams. Some suggestions of the use of that space include hosting a farmer’s market and movie night for residents.

There will also be a walking path surrounding the building. The outdoor area will feature a lunch area that’s open to the public and free Wi-Fi.

Chief Williams says there are job opportunities available, as the building will house dispatchers, call takers, and other civilian jobs.

Gray says moving police headquarters to an area other than downtown is positive, especially for people and police to engage.

“It’ll be a benefit for them, and it’s a positive avenue to let them know they’re here in the community, they care about them, and they’re close enough to the community to know what’s happening,” said Councilwoman Gray.

Some people aren’t convinced having the headquarters nearby will decrease crime.

“Does having a headquarter change violence or crime in your area or not? Because you keep forgetting here on 59th, we got the CMHA Police headquarters. It’s like Ward 5 is the hub for poverty so just keep putting all of the headquarters there,” said Richard Starr, who’s also running for city council.

Gray says having the building in the neighborhood may not stop crime, but she believes it can help slow crime happening in the Kinsman area.

The new facility is scheduled to be completed by late 2024, early 2025.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.