Cleveland streetlights malfunction, cause strobe effect (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday morning in Cleveland, a row of LED streetlights on Superior Avenue between E. 18th and E. 26th streets were continuously flashing on and off-- giving a strobe light effect.

The stretch includes businesses and residential buildings.

19 News reached out to the city of Cleveland, asking what caused the malfunction and how long it will take to resolve. We’re still waiting for a response.

Cleveland Councilperson Basheer Jones represents this area. He said he’s received “many complaints” about the new streetlights and has expressed the issue.

Warning: Flashing lights create a strobe effect in the video below.

****VIDEO WARNING -- STROBE LIGHT EFFECT**** No dance party on Superior Ave. in Cleveland. These new LED streetlights... Posted by Damon Maloney TV on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

In 2019, the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Public Power announced plans to install 61,000 new, energy-efficient LED lights across the city.

The $35 million streetlight conversion program also included smart camera technology.

The project was launched to increase public safety, reduce energy consumption and save the city money.

Cleveland Public Power said in a 2019 press release, “Features include remote control access to brighten or dim lights and malfunction alerts to Cleveland Public Power for reduced repair time and maintenance cost.”

