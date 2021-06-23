CMSD programs look to stop ‘summer slide of learning loss, especially during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - School may be out, but learning is still top priority for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

It’s no secret: Students fell behind this past year during the pandemic, and it has many parents worried that their kids wont catch up before next school year.

“That’s what gets those kids going, the relationships. And it’s harder to develop those relationships when you’re in a virtual environment,” said network support leader Erin Frew.

CMSD has revamped its summer school curriculum in order to close the gap, allowing students to take a variety of courses this summer from biology to criminal justice; all subjects adding in some kind of hands on approach.

″What it has given us is the opportunity to really think about how we can move in a post-pandemic world and change the way we’re thinking about providing instruction for students, personalizing it more, making sure kids have the opportunity to move as quick as they want to move,” said Frew.

CMSD is focusing on bridging gaps for their students, and making sure the ones that fell behind this year get the help they need.

“Our principals and teachers did work to reach out to kids and make those phone calls,” said Frew.

The school system took extra steps to make sure those kids were sought out.

“We know that it’s important to you to earn money for your family. We don’t want to take that away from you,” said Frew. “But if you give us an hour-and-a-half, two hours in the morning, we can help you catch up a little bit.”

There are around 7,000 kids in the summer program this year from pre-K to 12th grade; a major increase that they could accommodate thanks to federal funding, giving room to students who aren’t falling behind.

“There are also a lot of kids who maintained their pace and we should also give them the opportunity to accelerate,“ said Frew. “And so we have been able to give those kids that opportunity to which is really exciting to me.”

The goal is to return confidence to students when it comes to learning in a classroom so that when summer is over, everyone is ready to succeed in the fall.

