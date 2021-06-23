2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dangerous and deadly weed begins blooming across parts of Ohio

19 Health Alert
19 Health Alert
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly, invasive plant is popping up across parts of Ohio.

The poison hemlock is part of the carrot family, but it can be deadly to both humans and animals if toxins from the plant’s sap are ingested or introduced through the eyes or nasal passages, according to the Ohio State University.

PHOTOS: How to identify the poison hemlock

The dangerous weed starts out looking like a fern. It then produces white flowers in its second year and can range in height from 6 to 10 feet tall.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 323 new COVID-19 cases
Winners of Ohio’s final Vax-a-Million and scholarship drawings will be announced Wednesday night
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 349 new COVID-19 cases, additional 47 deaths added to state’s total
Ohio residents call on state’s top attorneys to launch criminal investigation into radioactive...
Ohio residents call on state’s top attorneys to launch criminal investigation into radioactive pollution in waterways