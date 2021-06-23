Dangerous and deadly weed begins blooming across parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly, invasive plant is popping up across parts of Ohio.

The poison hemlock is part of the carrot family, but it can be deadly to both humans and animals if toxins from the plant’s sap are ingested or introduced through the eyes or nasal passages, according to the Ohio State University.

The dangerous weed starts out looking like a fern. It then produces white flowers in its second year and can range in height from 6 to 10 feet tall.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.