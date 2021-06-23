Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jared “Drake” Bell, a former star of the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a crime involving a minor.

The 34-year-old entered a guilty plea to the two charges, which include attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in connection to a December 2017 incident.

Prosecutors said the investigation began after the girl, who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged incident, filed a complaint with Canadian police, who then contacted Cleveland detectives.

Cleveland police said Bell and the victim developed a relationship years prior to the incident. She attended his Cleveland event at the Odeon Concert Club, according to authorities, and Bell “violated his duty of care” while she was there.

Before the concert, Bell spent months sending the victim inappropriate message on social media, police said.

Additional details regarding the relationship are not known at this time.

Bell’s sentencing has been set for July 12. There is a potential he could be sentenced to some time in prison, the judge said.

