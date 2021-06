CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elton John announced the final dates for his farewell tour on Wednesday, and Cleveland made the list.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Progressive Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Elton John has announced "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," his final tour, with a stop at Progressive Field on July 30, 2022!



Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 30th! 🚀 https://t.co/gckWawlKmr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 23, 2021

Tickets go on sale June 30.

The tour will conclude in 2023.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.