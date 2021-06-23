2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guilty plea expected from form Chagrin Falls clerk accused of embezzling more than $238,000

Debbie Bosworth (Source: WOIO)
Debbie Bosworth (Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former clerk for the Village of Chagrin Falls is expected to plead guilty Wednesday afternoon in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Debbie Bosworth was indicted on two counts of theft in office, 13 counts of tampering with records and seven counts of money laundering for allegedly embezzling more than $238,00 from November 2019 to January 2000.

Bosworth was hired in 1997 and was the clerk for the Building and Utilities Department, where she was responsible for payment processing, contractor registrations, building department permits, making deposits and managing additional departmental accounting tasks.

“Taxpayers expect their money to be handled properly and ethically,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Ms. Bosworth exploited her position as a public employee and in the process violated the trust placed in her by the citizens of Chagrin Falls.”

O’Malley said village officials noticed some accounting irregularities in November 2019 and alerted Chagrin Falls police.

According to O’Malley, Bosworth stole cash from the Water Department and replaced the missing cash with checks that were to be deposited in the Building Department’s bank account.

She then allegedly submitted bogus reports to the Finance Department to hide the theft.

Once the allegations came to light, O’Malley said Bosworth also altered Building Department’s computer records to further conceal the crime.

