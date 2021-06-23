2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gunman robs postal employee on Cleveland’s East Side

(Wikimedia Commons)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A postal employee was robbed while delivering mail on his route earlier this week.

Cleveland police and Postal Inspectors said the crime happened on Monday, June 21 in the area of E. 93rd Street and Yale Avenue.

The employee was not injured and no mail was stolen.

Officials are not releasing any more specifics of the incident.

Earlier this month, a mailman was shot twice in the arm after an argument with another motorist on Cleveland’s East Side.

Mailman shot over road rage incident

The mailman survived his injuries and police said the shooter remains on the loose.

