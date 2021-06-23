AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A hawk is once again free to fly after being trapped in an open vertical shaft in the center of an Akron apartment building for two days.

Station 3 B shift rescued him on Saturday from the Bowery District apartments on Main Street.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 shift shared this photo after the rescue:

Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days (Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

