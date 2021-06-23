2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days

Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days
Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days(Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A hawk is once again free to fly after being trapped in an open vertical shaft in the center of an Akron apartment building for two days.

Station 3 B shift rescued him on Saturday from the Bowery District apartments on Main Street.

Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 shift shared this photo after the rescue:

Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days
Hawk rescued from Akron apartment building after being trapped in vertical shaft for 2 days(Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)

Latest News

Donshon Wilson, director of the Shaw High School marching band, resigned after 24 years on...
Beloved East Cleveland marching band director resigns, says the district left him no choice
Willoughby Swensons to open July 19
Perry Township Police in Stark County
2 teens face charges after dispute with gun in front of Perry High School in Stark County
Bird found with mysterious illness in Kentucky
Ohio birds are dying of mysterious illness that causes crusted-over eyes, blindness, & death