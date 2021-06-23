Kent State awards full-tuition scholarships to about a third of student body

Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University has created a scholarship that will cover the full cost of tuition, fees, and up to $1,200 a year in books to be awarded to about a third of the school’s student body.

The Flashes Go Further Scholarship Program benefits in-state Kent State students from entering freshmen through graduating seniors who score a 10,000 or fewer on the Expected Family Contribution index, a metric universities use to determine financial aid, a KSU media release said.

The program also includes a $2,000 scholarship for all Kent Staters who enroll in a KSU master’s program after earning their undergrad degrees at the university.

“For years, we have succeeded in expanding access and degree completion,” said Kent State University President Todd Diacon. “In today’s world, with rising costs, access is now only half the challenge. With the Flashes Go Further Scholarship Program, we will increase our sector-leading graduation success even further, ensuring that our students not only enroll but cross the finish line and graduate.”

Kent State awards nearly 10,000 degrees and certificates to students annually, the release said. The institution says it has the highest graduation rate among public universities in northern Ohio.

More information about Kent State’s Flashes Go Further Scholarship Program, is available here.

