Man arrested for robbery, attempted rape at Barberton flower shop

Timothy L. Williams was arrested for robbery, attempted rape at a Barberton flower shop
Timothy L. Williams was arrested for robbery, attempted rape at a Barberton flower shop(Source: Barberton Police Department))
By Steph Krane
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man identified as a violent felon and convicted sex offender was arrested after he assaulted someone at a flower shop in Barberton Tuesday, according to police.

Barberton Police said that around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a 911 call at Caine’s Flowers in the 100 block of 2nd Street NW. Officers were at the scene in under a minute and found that a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Timothy L. Williams, had run out the back of the business as they entered through the front.

Officers soon learned that Williams, who lives in Akron, had assaulted someone inside the business, according to a police press release.

Police then found Williams entering another business on Wooster Road North. Officers took Williams into custody and booked him into Barberton City Jail.

Williams is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and attempted rape. He’s due in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

